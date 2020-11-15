Coronavirus: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tests positive
Manipur has recorded 21,636 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far. These include 18,334 recovered cases and 218 deaths.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday tweeted that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Singh asked all those who came in contact with him to isolate and get tested.
Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders tweeted wishing for his speedy recovery.
Manipur has recorded 21,636 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far. These include 18,334 recovered cases and 218 deaths, according to India Today.
India recorded 41,100 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 88,14,579, data from the health ministry showed. The toll rose to 1,29,635 with 447 more deaths.
The number of active cases stood at 4,79,216. As many as 82,05,728 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.38 crore people and killed 13,10,433 people, according to the John Hopkins University data. The recoveries stand at 3,46,81,795.