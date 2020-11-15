Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday tweeted that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Singh asked all those who came in contact with him to isolate and get tested.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 15, 2020

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders tweeted wishing for his speedy recovery.

Get well soon CM @NBirenSingh ji.



My best wishes and prayers for your speedy and quick recovery. May you defeat the COVID-19 virus at the earliest and continue serving the people of Manipur. https://t.co/hRJ6ldtPpx — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 15, 2020

Take care of your health, @NBirenSingh ji. My prayers for your fast and complete recovery. https://t.co/cPBAFj6ei6 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 15, 2020

You please take very good care of yourself.



My good wishes are with you Hon CM @NBirenSingh https://t.co/CgC0HWa5h8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 15, 2020

Manipur has recorded 21,636 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far. These include 18,334 recovered cases and 218 deaths, according to India Today.

India recorded 41,100 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 88,14,579, data from the health ministry showed. The toll rose to 1,29,635 with 447 more deaths.

The number of active cases stood at 4,79,216. As many as 82,05,728 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.38 crore people and killed 13,10,433 people, according to the John Hopkins University data. The recoveries stand at 3,46,81,795.