A 22-year-old woman in Mumbai was allegedly gangraped by her friends at a hotel in the city’s Andheri locality last week, Mumbai Mirror reported on Monday. She registered a complaint against three men, all of whom are absconding, on Sunday, the police said.

The complainant said the men had invited her to the hotel on the pretext of an engagement party with two other women on November 8. One of the accused allegedly forced her to consume alcohol, and when the other two female friends left, the men stayed back and allegedly raped her, she said in her complaint.

The woman finally confided in her family about the incident on Saturday, following which they took her to the nearby police station to register a complaint. The complaint was later transferred to Sahar police station as the hotel falls in its jurisdiction, the police said.

The police said the accused have been identified as Avinash Pangekar, who had organised the party, Sushir and Tejas. A case was registered against them for rape and common intention under sections 376 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Officials said they will add other charges as the investigation progresses.

“The accused have fled but we will soon nab them,” a police official from Sahar station of Mumbai told the newspaper. “The victim has been sent to Cooper Hospital for medical tests and we are waiting for a report.”