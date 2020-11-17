Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said terrorism was the biggest problem for the world. He was speaking via video-conference at the 12th Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, or BRICS, summit.

“We need to ensure that countries aiding and abetting terrorists are identified as guilty,” Modi said. “The problem needs to be dealt with unitedly.”

Modi’s remarks on terrorism were endorsed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was chairing the summit, according to the Hindustan Times. He said that some countries were like the “black sheep of the family”, adding that the world cannot afford any complacency in dealing with problems such as terrorism and the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister also pitched the Indian government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan as a “massive reform process”. “This campaign is rooted to the belief that a self-reliant and resilient India can emerge as a force multiplier for post-Covid global economy,” he said. On India and South Africa’s call for waiving off intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, Modi sought the support of the member countries for the initiative.

He claimed that India’s contribution to the global value chain can be gauged from the fact that the country’s pharma sector exported medicines to over 150 nations during the coronavirus crisis. “Our vaccine manufacturing and distribution capabilities too will serve humanity in the same manner,” he asserted.

Noting that the BRICS would complete 15 years in 2021 and the summit next year would be hosted by India, Modi proposed that Sherpas of the member countries should come up with progress reports on past decisions undertaken by the body.

Speaking at the BRICS Summit. https://t.co/e2X66cZ5so — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

He also called the finalisation of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy a great achievement and said India, as the chair of the summit, will take the work forward. The counter-terrorism strategy will allow member countries to work out common measures and closely coordinate at various forums, including the United Nations. It will also help in promoting the implementation of the UN’s global counter-terrorism strategy.

Modi noted that important geostrategic changes taking place around the world would impact security, stability and growth. BRICS will play an important role in tackling these matters, he said.

The prime minister further said that multilateralism was going through a crisis and questions were being raised about the institutions that haven’t changed with time. He said that reforms were needed in the United Nations Security Council, the World Trade Organization, the International Monetary Fund and the World Health Organization.

The summit, which is being hosted by Russia this year, is the second occasion this month when Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met virtually, amid the ongoing border standoff between the two countries in the eastern Ladakh region.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting held virtually last week, Modi had spoken on the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the member countries, with China and Pakistan in attendance.

Modi and Xi will meet again later this week at the G20 summit.