A 16-year-old rape complainant from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr city died at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday after she was set on fire, allegedly by the family of the accused, Hindustan Times reported.

The girl’s family filed a murder case against the accused’s uncle, his wife and five other people at Jahangirabad Police Station. The family alleged they had been pressurising the complainant to withdraw the case. They set her on fire after failing to persuade her. Three of them have been arrested.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Bulandshahar) SK Singh said the complainant’s family had earlier said that she set herself on fire, but later blamed the relatives of the accused. “We are investigating the charges,” he told the newspaper.

The complainant, in a statement before her death, also said that the uncle of the accused and other family members had set her on fire, according to Hindustan Times.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh told The Indian Express that the accused had raped the complainant in August and was in jail.

The complainant’s uncle, meanwhile, said that he received a threatening call on Monday. “We were being threatened to withdraw the rape case and have a decision in the panchayat.” he said, according to The Indian Express. “Around 8.30 pm Monday, I received a call from an unknown number – they threatened and told the family to withdraw the case or face consequences.”

He added: “At 9.30 am Tuesday, when the girl’s parents were not at home, we were told that she was set on fire.”

Bulandshahr SSP SK Singh suspended Sub-Inspector Vinayakant Gautam and Constable Vikrant Tomar for alleged negligence in the case, PTI reported. Meanwhile, Jahangirabad Police Station in charge Vivek Sharma, Anoopshahar police officer Atul Kumar Choubey and Inspector Subhash Singh were taken off active duty.