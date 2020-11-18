Coronavirus: India’s tally crosses 89 lakh with 38,617 new cases
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday suggested that the Sputnik V vaccine could be produced in China and India.
India recorded 38,617 new coronavirus cases taking the country’s total to 89,12,907 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed. The toll rose to 1,30,993 with 474 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,46,805. As many as 83,35,109 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Commuters going to Noida from Delhi will be randomly tested for the coronavirus from Wednesday. The decision came amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the Capital.
The union health ministry on Tuesday listed the actions taken by the Centre to tackle the coronavirus situation in Delhi. These include increasing the number of all beds and doubling the tests conducted daily to 1-1.2 lakh.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has sent a proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Centre to consider allowing only 50 people to attend weddings and imposing lockdown in market areas which may emerge as hotspots.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.55 crore people and killed 13,36,892, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
11.13 am: Arunachal Pradesh registers more recoveries than new cases for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, PTI reports. The state’s new cases stood at 36, while the recoveries were 56. Its tally rose to 15,904.
11.11 am: Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K claims Bengaluru’s Covid-19 death rate (1.1%) is the lowest among all major cities in India, PTI reports.
11.08 am: The preliminary trial results of Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech’s experimental vaccine show that it triggered a quick immune response in participants, Reuters reports. The level of antibodies, however, was lower in people who had recovered from the infection.
11.04 am: The United States Food and Drug Administration approves the first COVID-19 self-testing kit for home use, Reuters reports. The test kit gives results within 30 minutes.
8.42 am: New cases reported in states on Tuesday, according to PTI:
West Bengal: 3,654 new cases, tally rises to 4,38,217; toll at 7,766.
Odisha: 644 new cases, tally rises to 3,10,052; toll at 1,560.
Sikkim: 27 new cases, tally rises to 4,548; toll at to 92.
8.41 am: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday suggested that the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus could be produced in China and India, according to PTI.
8.38 am: The Centre says it is examining the possibility of obtaining the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine despite the challenges of making arrangements to store it at a temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius, PTI reports.
8.29 am: People coming from Delhi to Noida will be randomly tested for Covid-19 from Wednesday, PTI reports. The decision came amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the Capital.
“The teams will randomly select commuters coming in from Delhi and test them through rapid antigen method,” Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY is quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. “The traffic between Delhi and Noida would continue to be normal and it is reiterated that only a few randomly selected commuters shall be tested and not all of those entering the city.”
8.25 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday
- India recorded 29,163 new coronavirus cases – the lowest in over four months – taking the country’s total to 88,45,127 on Tuesday data from the health ministry showed. The toll rose to 1,30,519 with 449 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,53,401. As many as 82,90,370 people have recovered from the disease so far.
- United States President-Elect Joe Biden on Monday warned that more Americans would die if incumbent President Donald Trump does not coordinate with his team to tackle the coronavirus. “A vaccine is important,” Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware. “It’s of little use until you’re vaccinated. So, how do we get the vaccine, how do we get over 300 million Americans vaccinated? What’s the game plan?”
- The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was “dissatisfied and disappointed” by the affidavit filed by the central government in a case related to the media reportage of members of the Tablighi Jamaat who were blamed for a surge in coronavirus cases, triggering a wave of violence and hate speech toward Muslims.
- The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition asking the Central Board of Secondary Education and the Delhi government to waive off examination fees for class 10 and 12 students, in view of the coronavirus crisis.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.49 crore people and killed more than 13 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.