Ten people were killed and 16 injured in a collision between two trucks in Gujarat’s Vadodara city on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Vadodara Police Commissioner RB Brahmbhatt told the news agency that a mini-truck carrying the passengers hit another truck at the city’s Waghodia circle. The passengers were headed from Surat to Pavagadh.

People injured in the accident were taken to the SSG Hospital in Vadodara, ANI reported. More details are awaited.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani mourned the deaths in the accident. He instructed officials to urgently help the people. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara,” he tweeted. “Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls.”