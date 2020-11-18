The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities to shift octogenarian Telugu poet Varavara Rao from Taloja jail to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days, Live Law reported. The court noted that the poet was almost on his deathbed.

“He needs some treatment,” the High Court bench of Justices SS Shinde and Madhav Jamdar said. “Can the state say no we will treat him in Taloja? We are only saying transfer him to Nanavati for two weeks. We will further see after two weeks.”

On Tuesday, the court had instructed the Maharashtra government to provide details of Rao’s medical examination to his wife. Rao’s wife had moved the High Court to shift him to Nanavati Hospital.

Rao is among the activists and academics who have been accused of making inflammatory speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the authorities claim triggered violence at Bhima-Koregaon war memorial the next day. He was arrested in August 2018.

In July, his lawyer had also told the Bombay High Court that Rao was almost on his deathbed. “Besides Covid-19, he suffers from several ailments, he is hallucinating and is delirious,” the lawyer had said.