The Ahmedabad administration has decided to impose an indefinite night curfew amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the city, reported NDTV on Thursday. The curfew, from 9 pm to 6 am, will come into effect from Friday.

The city has reported 46,022 Covid-19 infections till Wednesday. There are 3,320 active cases, 40,753 recoveries and 1,949 deaths in the city, according to the Gujarat government’s Covid-19 dashboard.

Officials said the surge in coronavirus cases is because of the festival season. Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, the appointed officer on special duty for Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, said that 40% of beds in hospitals were available for coronavirus patients.

Gupta said that 2,848 beds were empty out of 7,279 made available for Covid-19 patients in seven government and 76 designated private hospitals, according to the Hindustan Times. These include 2,347 beds in government hospitals and 501 beds in designated private hospitals.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation also said that the micro containment areas in the city have risen with 14 such areas being added to the list, pushing the tally to 100. Individual apartments and residential localities are designated as containment areas after Covid-19 cases are detected. This allows the municipal corporation to conduct surveillance and other activities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India recorded 45,576 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the country’s total to 89,58,483. The toll rose to 1,31,578 with 585 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,43,303. As many as 83,83,602 people have recovered from the disease so far.