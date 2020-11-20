The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday took over the investigation into alleged illegal sale, purchase and transfer of Waqf properties in Prayagraj and Kanpur districts from the Uttar Pradesh Police, reported PTI, quoting unidentified officials.

The agency also registered two first information reports against Wasim Rizvi, former chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, and others related to the case, according to The Times of India. The two FIRs were filed at Hazratganj in Lucknow, and Pratapgarh in Prayagraj in 2016 and 2017, respectively, according to NDTV. The CBI had invoked charges of cheating, criminal intimidation and breach of trust.

The Prayagraj case against Rizvi is in connection to the alleged illegal construction of shops at the Imambara Ghulam Haider in the city. The Hazratganj case is linked to a plot of land in Swaroop Nagar in Kanpur. Rizvi is accused of cheating and intimidating the caretaker of the property and was booked for criminal trespassing.

The Uttar Pradesh government had last year asked the CBI to take over the investigation in both the cases “as well as investigation into illegal sale/purchase and transfer of Waqf properties by UP Shia Central Waqf Board and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board”. On Wednesday, the Centre cleared the proposal and allowed the central agency to proceed with its investigation.