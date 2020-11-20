The Maharashtra government is considering stopping train and flight services between Mumbai and Delhi in view of the sharp rise in number of coronavirus cases in the national Capital, reported the Hindustan Times on Friday. A final decision on the matter is yet to be taken.

“There are very limited train and flight services currently operating between Delhi and Mumbai,” Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar told the newspaper. “The decision to either curtail the number of services or stop them entirely will be taken in due course.”

A similar decision on flight and train services between Delhi and Nagpur is also on the cards, according to the Hindustan Times. A final decision is likely after a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, with the government deliberating measures to ensure that the virus does not spread through people entering Maharashtra from other cities and states that have high infection rates.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 7,546 cases, as the Capital’s total tally went up to 5,10,630, while 98 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 8,041. A door-to-door survey was initiated in the city with an aim to screen more people. The Capital’s daily number of new cases has been high in recent weeks.

Earlier on Friday, Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation postponed the reopening of schools under its jurisdiction to December 31, citing the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.

Last week, the Maharashtra government’s health services directorate had issued a circular noting that a second wave of the pandemic was likely in January-February, according to PTI. The circular had asked authorities to ensure there is no complacency in testing and said laboratories should be functional in every district and municipal corporation limits.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 924 fresh cases, taking its overall numbers to 2,72,455, while 12 new deaths took the toll to 10,627. The number of active cases in the city stood at 11,694. The daily count on Thursday was the highest in this week so far, according to NDTV.

Across India, 45,882 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Friday, taking the country’s tally to 90,04,365. The toll rose to 1,32,162 with 584 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,43,794. As many as 84,28,409 people have recovered from the disease so far.