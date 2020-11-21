At least five people were killed and 21 injured after 14 rockets hit various parts of Afghanistan capital Kabul on Saturday morning, the TOLO News reported, quoting the country’s public health ministry. Visuals on social media showed several vehicles being damaged and injured people being taken away for treatment.

Some of the wounded in this morning's rocket attacks in Kabul were taken to Emergency Hospital in Kabul.



Three people were killed, 11 more wounded in the rocket attacks, the Interior Affairs Ministry said. pic.twitter.com/ML2sUosLaW — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) November 21, 2020

The explosions took place in the heavily fortified Green Zone where many embassies and international firms are based, according to AFP. The Afghan media reported blasts in residential areas too.

Kabul Police spokesperson Ferdaws Faramarz confirmed “multiple rockets” had been fired, according to AFP. No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts yet.

The Taliban have pledged not to attack urban areas under the terms of a United States withdrawal deal, but the Kabul administration has blamed the insurgents or their proxies for other recent attacks.

Meanwhile, the US State Department announced late Friday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would meet negotiators from the Taliban and the Afghan government in Doha, reported AFP. Earlier this week, the US had said that it will reduce its troops in Afghanistan from more than 4,500 to 2,500.