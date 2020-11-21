A 38-year-old dentist in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra city was on Friday murdered inside her home, allegedly by a cable television operator who came to the house on the pretext of recharging the connection, The Times of India reported.

The accused also attacked the dentists’ children, aged four and eight, NDTV reported. He has been arrested. The children are being treated for knife wounds at a hospital, according to Hindustan Times.

The accused entered at house at around 4 pm and slit Nisha Singhal’s throat as she resisted his robbery attempt, according to The Times of India. The police found cupboards in the house open.

Singhal’s husband, who is a plastic surgeon, took her to a hospital immediately. She died of her injuries there.

Inspector General A Satish Ganesh told News18 that the accused tried to run away after committing the crime and fired at the police when they tried to stop him. “[The] Police fired back, causing a bullet injury to Shubham [the accused],” he said. “Later on, the accused was admitted to the hospital and a bag was also recovered from the spot, which contained jewellery and cash.”

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav expressed his outrage over the incident. “The state is stunned by the incident, where a women’s throat was slit at her home in a busy area in Agra ,” he tweeted. “The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government is engaged in protecting corrupt officials and trapping the Opposition in false cases. The government should consider crime in UP, instead of campaigning on TV.”