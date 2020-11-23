Drug manufacturer AstraZeneca on Monday said that its potential coronavirus vaccine, being developed with the Oxford University, has shown more than 70% efficiency in a third phase interim trial. The vaccine which was administered in 131 Covid-19 patients, showed 90% and 62% efficacy in two different dose regimen, resulting in an average efficiency of 70.4%, an official release said.

In a series of tweets, Oxford University said that the partnership hopes to supply 3 billion doses of the vaccine across the world by the end of next year. It added that the vaccine would be a “low cost” one and that it can be stored at refrigerator temperatures and deployed “quickly using existing infrastructure”.

With over 23,000 trial volunteers we’ll present a large safety database for independent review. We plan to submit for publication as soon as possible, to make sure #OxfordVaccine data is peer reviewed and available for scrutiny. — University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) November 23, 2020

“This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against Covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency,” said Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca’s Chief Executive Officer.

Referring to the dosage that showed 90% efficiency, Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator at the Oxford university, said “more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply” if the regimen is adhered to.

Last week, data from the vaccine’s second stage trial showed that it produced strong immune responses in older adults, who are at greater risk of the infection. Researchers had then said the late-stage or third phase trial results for the vaccine are expected to be released by Christmas.

AstraZeneca vaccine expected to be cheaper, easier to use

The vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the Oxford University is also expected to be cheaper and low-maintenance as compared to those of Moderna and Pfizer even as they have shown higher rates of efficiency at 94.5% and 95%, respectively.

Speaking at an event last week, Serum Institute of India’s Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla had said that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses. Poonawalla’s company has partnered with AstraZeneca, the Gates Foundation and the Gavi vaccine alliance to produce more than a billion doses of a Covid-19 vaccine for global supply.

In comparison, the Moderna vaccine be priced between $25 (approximately Rs 1,854) and $37 (approximately Rs 2,744) per dose, depending on the amount ordered by governments, company’s Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel has said.

Additionally, the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at temperatures of minus 70 degrees Celsius (-94 F) or below. This could prove to be a challenge for the existing infrastructure in India. But, the Oxford vaccine could be stored in normal refrigerator temperatures.

India has not signed a deal for a coronavirus vaccine yet so it is unclear when it will be available for use in the country, despite some leaders promising it will be available from as early as January. Availability of the vaccine in India will be subject to approval by domestic regulators, and the Indian government agreeing to purchase them. So far, many other nations including the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia and Israel have made deals to buy millions of doses of the vaccines.