The Tripura Police said on Monday that five women were arrested a day earlier for allegedly beating a 45-year-old woman after tying her to a pole, reported the Hindustan Times.

One of the accused alleged that the woman they attacked had an illicit relationship with her husband. New Capital Complex sub divisional police officer Piyamadhuri Majumder said the accused have been sent to judicial custody till November 28. “We are investigating the matter,” he added.

The police said that 30-year-old Rumpa Ghosh, resident of Krishna Colony, about 10 km from state capital Agartala, alleged that her husband Sanatan Bin was in an illicit relationship for the last two years with the women who was attacked. Ghosh tried to take the matter to the village panchayat level.

On Saturday, Ghosh and four of her relatives went to the 45-year-old woman’s house and forcefully brought her to Krishna Colony. After this, they allegedly beat her after tying her to a pole.

After the woman registered a complaint at the Airport Police station, the police booked the accused under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 511 (attempt to commit offence), 365 (abduction), 342 (wrongful confinement), Section 448 (house-trespass), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 354(B) (assault) and 307 (attempt to murder).

Similar incidents have been reported earlier in the state. In 2018, a mother of two children was garlanded with shoes after being tied to a tree for having an alleged illicit relationship with a married man in Gomati district. In 2015, a 60-year-old woman was beaten and her head shaved off allegedly for an illicit affair in South District.