The Delhi Police on Monday arrested two men for allegedly raping and molesting a 28-year-old event manager at a five-star hotel in the city’s Aerocity area, reported PTI. The accused are owners of eateries in Sonepat, Haryana, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said they have arrested Sandeep Mehta alias Mickey on charges of rape and one Naveen Dawar on charges of molestation under the Indian Penal Code. Both of them were produced before a Delhi court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days, according to The Indian Express.

The police said they found out about the incident on November 20 after the event manager, a resident of Mumbai, approached them.

The woman told the police that she connected with Mehta on social media few months ago. She came to Delhi on November 18 and was staying at a hotel in Aerocity. The next day, she met Mehta and his friend Dawar at Connaught Place, the police said.

“She [the complainant] alleged that while returning, Naveen tried to molest her,” an unidentified police official told The Indian Express. “After dropping Naveen [Dawar], Mehta came to drop her at the hotel and allegedly raped her inside her room. When she requested him for medical help, he took her from the hotel but dropped her at Anand Vihar and fled.”