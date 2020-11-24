The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday cleared an ordinance to check “love jihad” cases, Times Now reported. “Love jihad” is a conspiracy theory used by right-wing groups who accuse Muslim men of converting Hindu women by marriage.

State Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said the ordinance was against unlawful religious conversions, reported ANI.

This came a day after the Allahabad High Court struck down a previous order that religious conversions only for the sake of marriage were unacceptable, saying that decision was “not good in law”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had referred to the judgement on November 1, as the basis for a new law that would criminalise “love jihad”. Soon, other Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam announced that they were considering similar laws.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team looking into alleged “love jihad” cases in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur found that 11 out of the 14 incidents were criminal. The police said that they also found no proof that those involved in the cases were receiving foreign funding or that it was an organised conspiracy.