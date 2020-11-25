Cyclone Nivar to make landfall today, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry brace for impact
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said that the cyclonic storm may bring extremely heavy rainfall and winds between 120 kmph and 130 kmph.
Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to turn into a “very severe cyclonic storm”, is expected to make landfall on Wednesday evening between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry.
The India Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Nivar will turn into a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed between 120-130 km per hour gusting to 145 kmph.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka are likely to be impacted after the cyclone makes landfall. In anticipation of the cyclone, Tamil Nadu announced a public holiday on Wednesday, and Puducherry has issued prohibitory orders till Thursday. A yellow alert has been sounded for eight districts in Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with authorities.
Nearly 1,200 NDRF personnel are stationed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh, and 800 more are on standby.
Here are district-wise helpline numbers in Tamil Nadu
Disaster management control room numbers are – 1077, (044)-27237207.
Live updates
11.15 am: A social media user shares a video of a temporary shed collapsing due to severe winds in a dargah in Chennai’s Mount Road.
11 pm: Visuals of the sea in Mammallapuram in Chennai, reports ANI.
10.45 pm: Tamil Nadu is also monitoring water levels of four reservoirs – Cholavaram, Red Hills, Chembarambakkam, and Poondi.
In 2015, floods had claimed 289 lives, submerged 23.25 lakh homes, disrupted power and telecommunication services, caused extensive damage to public and private property and brought the city to a standstill for several days.
10.30 pm: Schools in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district will remain closed till Friday, according to The Times of India.
10.18 pm: Waterlogging in parts of Chennai, reports ANI.
10.15 pm: Andhra Pradesh is also on high alert ahead of the cyclone’s landfall. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Tuesday with district authorities and the police.
9.45 pm: Twenty-four flights have been cancelled in Chennai by IndiGo, The Times of India reports.
9.40 pm: “We didn’t want the relief camps to end up becoming super spreaders,” state Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Tamil Nadu Disaster Management and Mitigation Phanindra Reddy tells the Hindustan Times.
9.30 pm: With the outbreak of Covid-19, rescue will become a tedious effort. Relief centers have been doubled to 8,813, which can accommodate 2.5 lakh people in light of physical distancing guidelines, reports Hindustan Times.
9.20 pm: Around 16 districts of the state, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Thanjavur may receive heavy to very heavy rains, reports The Hindu.
9.15 pm: NDRF Director General SN Pradhan says Delhi has deployed 22 relief and rescue teams in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, according to The Indian Express.
9.10 pm: IMD Bengaluru Director (Weather Forecast) CS Patil tells The Indian Express that rain in the south-interior part of Karnataka is likely to continue till Saturday. “South-interior Karnataka is likely to receive light to moderate scattered rainfall on Wednesday, heavy widespread rainfall on Thursday and Friday, and isolated rainfall on Saturday,” he says.
9.07 am: “We are ensuring clear channels for smooth flow of water and safe storage in large lakes,” state Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar tells NDTV.
9.05 pm: The administration has opened up a round-the-clock control room coordinating with several teams and has set up 96 relief camps. Officials have strongly advised people to stay indoors.
9 pm: Nearly 1,200 NDRF personnel are stationed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh, and 800 more are on standby, reports The Indian Express.
8.55 am: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has said that the cyclonic storm may bring extremely heavy rainfall and winds between 120 kmph and 130 kmph.
8.50 am: The IMD sounded a yellow alert for Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kolar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Mandya and Ramanagara districts of Karnataka. A yellow alert requires officials to constantly watch latest weather forecasts.
8.45 am: The weather department says several districts of Karnataka are also likely to receive heavy rain due to the impact of the cyclone, The Indian Express reports.
8.40 am: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told NDTV on Tuesday that large gatherings were banned and public movement was forbidden between 9 pm and 6 am on Thursday. He added that non-essential shops and services would also be shut.
8.35 am: The weather department has issued a red alert in seven districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, according to The New Indian Express.
8.30 am: Chennai on Tuesday received heavy rainfall with waterlogging in certain parts of the city, reports The Hindu.
Here are updates from Tuesday:
- Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to turn into a “very severe cyclonic storm”, may make landfall on Wednesday, between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry.
- The Tamil Nadu government declared a public holiday on Wednesday, and Puducherry issued prohibitory orders till Thursday. A yellow alert has been sounded for eight districts in Karnataka.
- Tamil Nadu has allowed essential services to function. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami urged people to stay indoors, adding that more than 4,000 “vulnerable” locations were identified and local authorities had been told to ensure people’s safety.
- By Tuesday evening, heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds and high tides, battered most parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, as the storm approached the coast of the state.
- The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the cyclone will likely cross the Tamil Nadu coast late on Wednesday evening. The IMD said that that Cyclone Nivar will turn into a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed between 120-130 km per hour gusting to 145 kmph.
- In view of the cyclone and the heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Southern Railways has cancelled 12 trains for Wednesday.