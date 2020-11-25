West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she would ensure Trinamool Congress’ victory in the state elections next year, even if she is arrested under by central agencies under the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party, PTI reported.

“Let me tell them very clearly, I am not afraid of the BJP or its agencies,” Banerjee said at rally in Bankura district. “If they have the guts, they can arrest me and put me behind the bars. I will fight elections from jail and ensure the victory of the TMC [Trinamool Congress].”

Referring to the recently-concluded Bihar elections, Banerjee said even Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been put behind the bars, but still he ensured his party’s good performance.

She termed the saffron party as “a garbage of lies”, saying that it will bring up the matter of Narada sting operation and the Saradha chit fund scam to intimidate her party leaders. She also accused the BJP of trying to bribe Trinamool MLAs to come into its folds.

Banerjee expressed confidence of returning to power in West Bengal for a third successive term.

“Few people are under the illusion that they [BJP] will come to power, so they are trying to take a chance,” the chief minister said. “But there is neither any chance nor by-chance for the BJP to come to power,” she said.

West Bengal, which is expected to go to polls in April-May next year, is under the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress rule since 2011.