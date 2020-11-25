Thousands of flood relief food kits provided by Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were found abandoned in a vacant shop in Nilambur in Malappuram district of Kerala on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The kits, including clothes, food packets and other materials, were found in the shop after a few people came to rent the space. The kits had “MP Wayanad” inscribed on them. The incident has triggered criticism from local residents and Left parties.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), staged a protest against the Congress, asking its leaders to apologise to the people. Nilambur MLA PV Anwar on Wednesday sought an investigation into the incident by District Collector K Gopalakrishnan. Anwar alleged that Congress leaders destroyed other such stocks from across the constituency after the matter came to light.

“This is not an isolated matter from Nilambur,” Anwar said. “They [Congress] had stocked food materials at many other places to influence voters in the upcoming local body elections. After this came to light, the Congress leaders removed or destroyed the food kits from other places.”

He said that the kits were for the people suffering from a natural calamity, adding that the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Mullappally Ramachandran should reply on the matter.

The district Congress leadership said they did not know about the incident. District Congress President VV Prakash has ordered an inquiry, reported the Hindustan Times. “It is really unfortunate,” Prakash said. “But those responsible won’t be spared.” The DCC president added that he informed the state leadership about the incident.

Wayanad had witnessed many landslides because of heavy rains during the last monsoon. Gandhi had responded to the natural calamity and sent food kits to his constituency. A truck-load of such food kits were found abandoned on Wednesday.