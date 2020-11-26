Cyclone Nivar weakens into ‘severe’ cyclonic storm, over 1.4 lakh evacuated in Tamil Nadu
The India Meteorological Department said it may now turn into a cyclonic storm.
Cyclone Nivar began its landfall around 11.30 pm on Wednesday and crossed the Puducherry coast before 2.30 am on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department said that after turning into a “very severe” to “severe” cyclonic storm, it will now turn into a cyclonic storm.
Nivar caused heavy rain and strong winds and made the governments of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu declare public holidays. It also disrupted air, train, and railway services.
Tamil Nadu’s Disaster Management Minister RB Udhayakumar said that over 1.45 lakh people have been shifted to 1,516 relief camps across the state as a precaution.
Here are district-wise helpline numbers in Tamil Nadu
Disaster management control room numbers are – 1077, (044)-27237207.
Live updates
7.46 am: Early on Thursday, Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has issued a severe weather warning for the state, reports ANI.
7.30 am: Rainfall continues in Puducherry on Thursday morning, reports ANI.
7.15 am: Cuddalore records the highest rainfall at 24.6 cm after Puducherry, which has received 23.7 cm. Chennai has recorded 8.9 cm rain. This was between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 2.30 am on Thursday, according to The Indian Express.
7.10 am: Status of the cyclonic storm as shown in a graphic by the weather department.
7 am: The IMD predicts that Cyclone Nivar will move northwest wards and weaken into cyclonic storm during the next three hours.
Here are updates from Wednesday:
- Cyclone Nivar made landfall late into the night, but then downgraded into a “severe” cyclonic storm. The wind speed is expected to be between 120 kmph and 130 kmph, it said.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a public holiday in 13 districts of the state for Thursday.
- Operations at the Chennai airport will be stopped from 7 pm on Wednesday to 7 am on Thursday, and metro services too will be suspended by 8 pm.
- The Indian Air Force set up a disaster management unit with 10 helicopters on standby in Puducherry to help rescue teams in relief work in the Union territory and neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
- The National Disaster Response Force deployed 30 teams on the ground in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh as the cyclone moved ahead from the Bay of Bengal towards the coastal areas.