The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday said that train services starting from the National Capital Region and going into Delhi will remain suspended on Friday till further orders due to security reasons. But, trains from Delhi travelling towards the NCR will continue.

“As advised by [the] Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections,” the DMRC said in a tweet. “However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice.”

Update for tomorrow (27.11.2020)



As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) November 26, 2020



The services are affected because of the farmers’ protest and to avoid overcrowding in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the day, commuters in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad experienced difficulties as metro services between Delhi and the NCR stations in seven corridors were stopped till 2 pm. After that, services only from Delhi to the NCR metro stations resumed.