The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its manifesto for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in which it has promised free coronavirus vaccines and tests for all, PTI reported. The party had made similar promise to provide “free coronavirus vaccination for all” in its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Voting will take place in 150 municipal constituencies, or wards, of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on December 1. The results will be announced on December 4. The saffron party has led an aggressive campaign for the civic body polls to make inroads in wards with a significant Hindu population.

The manifesto, released by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said that the coronavirus vaccine would be given to all as per the the Centre’s suggestion. It added that an effective plan would be prepared to control the spread of the pandemic in Hyderabad, enabling everyone in the city to get tested for free of cost.

Fadnavis claimed that the coronavirus figures were suppressed in Telangana and many people in the state were forced to go to private hospitals, according to The Indian Express. “How many people had to pay lakhs of rupees for treatment,” he continued. “We would like to state that the corporation will take an active role and ensure no one will have to run to any private hospital for the vaccine.”

Exclusive primary healthcare centres for the Covid-19 vaccine and testing will also be set up in several areas of Greater Hyderabad, depending on the population, the manifesto said.

For the women, the manifesto promised setting up new police stations every year, one toilet per kilometre and free travel in the Metro and city buses in Hyderabad.

It assured free drinking water supply and free tablets for students of government schools to access online education during the pandemic. The BJP also promised financial assistance to the poor to build one lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and high speed internet connection for the economically disadvantaged children.

Even though the polls are for electing a city mayor, the high-decibel campaign has witnessed comments on Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, allegations of Rohingya infiltrators and one focused on Hindu-Muslim narrative. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath are also expected to campaign in the coming days.