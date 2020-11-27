Two employees of a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district were suspended on Thursday after a video, making rounds on the social media, showed a dog licking a 15-year-old girl’s body that was left attended, PTI reported. A ward boy and a sweeper have been suspended, confirmed Dr Sushil Verma, the chief medical superintendent of the hospital.

On Friday, Verma called the incident “very serious” and said that the hospital administration has sought an explanation from the doctor on emergency duty and a pharmacist. “An inquiry committee has also been constituted and action will be taken against all those found guilty,” Verma said.

Verma acknowledged that there were stray dogs inside hospital premises, The Hindu reported. “We have written to the municipal corporation many times [about the stray dogs] but no action has been taken,” Verma said, adding that the body has been handed over to the girl’s father as he refused postmortem.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Amita Singh said the committee will take further actions on the basis of the inquiry report.

Charan Singh, the father of the girl, said his son and daughter met with an accident on Wednesday. “My daughter was declared brought dead while my son was undergoing treatment in the emergency ward,” he said. “As he was critical, I was busy getting him referred to Moradabad. When I went to see my daughter’s body, a stray dog was feeding on it. Her body was lying unattended. It is clear negligence by the staff.”