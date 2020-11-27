A congress leader has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party MP Guman Singh Damor flouted coronavirus guidelines by inviting more than 1,000 guests to his son’s wedding on Wednesday. Indore had capped the number of people allowed in religious, social and cultural events to 250 on Monday.

“BJP MP Guman Singh Damor, not serious about the PM’s appeal, has flouted the coronavirus rules by inviting 1,00 guests to a wedding,” Rakesh Yadav, general secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, said in a tweet. Permission [was] only for 250 guests. Is the law only for the public?” Yadav tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Office, Congress leader Kamal Nath’s Office and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He also lodged a complaint with the district administration, the Hindustan Times reported. Health activists have also demanded action against Damor.

“Even after 12 hours, no action was initiated by the district administration against Damor,” health activist Amulya Nidhi said. “The district administration should take tough action against Damor to set an example for common people.”

Damon, however, dismissed the allegations, saying that he only invited 250 people. “The photos, which are being circulated in social media, don’t belong to the reception of my son,” he said.

BJP MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani, who is also a member of the disaster management committee of his constituency, said that there were less than 200 people at the ceremony when he arrived. Lalwani said that the venue had a huge space and people adhered to physical distancing norms, adding that the Congress was “unnecessarily” raising the matter.

Indore is one of the worst affected districts in the state. Its positivity rate is over 11%, the highest among districts in Madhya Pradesh. Indore has over 3,644 active cases and only 10% beds are available in private hospitals, according to a district health officer.