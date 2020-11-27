The Bombay High Court on Friday, allowed Nisar Ahmed Haji Sayed Bilal, a victim in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, to file an application, in a plea filed by one of the accused accused Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit challenging sanction to prosecute him, reported The Hindu.

The bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik said that there would be no prejudice caused to Purohit if the intervention is allowed.

Senior Advocate BA Desai, representing Bilal had earlier sought permission to intervene in the case. He said he has filed for an intervention during the trial and matters before the Supreme Court in the case.

On behalf of Purohit, Advocate Neela Gokhale submitted that his plea is limited to him seeking to challenge the action of National Investigation Agency to charge him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act without prior sanction of the Central government, as he is presently a member of the Indian Army, reported Bar and Bench.

She further argued that Bilal is neither an important nor a necessary party and would not be in a position to assist or contribute to the plea’s hearing.

The matter will now be heard on December 3.

Six people were killed and 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon in north Maharashtra on September 29, 2008.