Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon to visit drug manufacturer Bharat Biotech’s facility to review the development and production of its potential coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, reported ANI. Bharat Biotech is conducting its third phase trials of the vaccine at Genome Valley, around 50 km from Hyderabad.

Modi is on a three-city tour of facilities of three pharmaceutical companies – Zydus Cadila in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune – to review their potential vaccines.

Earlier in the day, Modi visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to review Zydus Cadila’s potential coronavirus vaccine ZyCOV-D. The company had started phase 2 trials for its coronavirus vaccine in August.

Following his visit, PM Modi tweeted saying that he was briefed on the DNA-based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila.

“I compliment the team behind this effort for their work,” he tweeted. “Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey.”

Modi’s next stop will be the Pune-based Serum Institute, which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for a potential vaccine.

In a tweet on Friday, the prime minister’s office had said that the visits and discussions with scientists will help the prime minister “get a first hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens”.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday lauded Modi’s visit, comparing him to a “general” for leading the country’s efforts in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Pune district administration on Friday said the scheduled programme of foreign envoys visit to the city on December 4 has been cancelled. Nearly 100 envoys of different countries were scheduled to visit the Serum Institute and Genova Biopharmaceuticals to review the development of Covid-19 vaccines.