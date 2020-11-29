An assistant commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action unit succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning after an improvised explosive device exploded in Talmetala area in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, reported the Hindustan Times. Seven CISF personnel, who were also injured, are out of danger.

The police suspect that Maoists were behind the incident.

“All eight injured were airlifted to Raipur at around 12.45 am and were admitted in a hospital,” said Inspector General of Police Bastar Sunderaj P. “On Sunday morning, an Assistant Commandant, Nitin Bhalerao, who sustained serious injured died in the hospital.”

The blast occurred when a joint team of CoBRA and local police were out for a special operation, according to PTI.

In an interview published on November 20, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said that half of the state was affected by Left-wing extremism and added that the policy of a “bullet in response of a bullet” will not solve the problem. Baghel said that several tribals were either arrested or killed due to this policy, adding that they were caught between the Naxals and the security personnel.