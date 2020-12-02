The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered an inquiry after eight infants died in four days at a government hospital in Shahdol city, PTI reported, quoting officials.

The children from tribal-dominated Shahdol, Umaria and Anuppur districts, were admitted to the Sick Newborn Care Unit and the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, reported NDTV.

The deaths took place between November 27 and 30, Shahdol’s Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Rajesh Pandey told PTI, adding that the oldest of the deceased infants was four months old. Currently, 33 children are admitted in the Sick Newborn Care Unit, while eight are being treated in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, Pandey said.

Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Chowdhary has said initial investigation revealed that most of the infants died of uncontrolled pneumonia and respiratory complications, reported NDTV. He said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday night ordered an inquiry into the deaths. Chief Secretary Mohammad Suleman has been tasked with conducting the investigation, Chowdhary said.

The chief minister has also asked officials to find out if the negligence of the medical staff was responsible for the deaths and instructed that if necessary, specialist doctors be sent from Jabalpur to Shahdol.