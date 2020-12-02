Elliot Page, who won an Oscar nomination for his 2007 film Juno, came out as transgender, in a social media post on Tuesday. Page released a statement on his Twitter and Instagram account stating: “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.”

Page, a 33-year-old Canadian actor and producer, is also known for his roles in movies of the X-Men franchise, Inception and the recent Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” Page wrote. “And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

In his message, Page, who had come out as gay in 2014, also extended solidarity to people of the trans community. “To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” he wrote.

The actor’s statement won swift praise among his colleagues in Hollywood and sexual minority groups. LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD tweeted that Page has been an “outspoken advocate” for the community and will “now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people.”

.@TheElliotPage has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. Elliot will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. We celebrate him. All trans people deserve to be accepted. https://t.co/Ba7HOBgU5G pic.twitter.com/qFR1qG4H6q — GLAAD (@glaad) December 1, 2020

Alphonso David, the president of another advocacy group Human Rights Campaign, thanked Page for “sharing your truth with us, and for shining a bright light on the challenges too many in our community face”.

.@TheElliotPage -- thank you for sharing your truth with us, and for shining a bright light on the challenges too many in our community face. We are proud of you, and we love you. And we will never stop fighting alongside you for change. https://t.co/RIKfXQeHxy — Alphonso David (@AlphonsoDavid) December 1, 2020

Choreographer Emma Portner, whom Page married in 2018, posted on Instagram, saying “Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world.”

“Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself,” she wrote.