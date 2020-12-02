Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday once again criticised the Centre, claiming that farmers’ incomes have halved under the current regime, as opposed to their promise of doubling them. He added that the income of the government’s “friends” have gone up.

He also shared a video of use of force during the ongoing farmers’ protest, with a voiceover of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech saying his government was taking steps to resolve the problems faced by farmers and double their income.

He termed the Union government as that of “lies, loot, suit and boot”.

कहा- किसान की आय दुगनी होगी।



किया- ‘मित्रों’ की आय हुई चौगुनी और किसान की होगी आधी।



झूठ की, लूट की, सूट-बूट की सरकार। pic.twitter.com/anSiQ8Zird — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 2, 2020

In a separate tweet, he urged the government to repeal the three farm laws that the farmers are protesting against.

“Modi government, stop giving false hopes to farmers, stop deceit and attack, stop the pretence of talks,” he tweeted in Hindi.

मोदी सरकार,



- किसानों को जुमले देना बंद करें

- बेईमानी-अत्याचार बंद करें

- बातचीत का ढकोसला बंद करें

- किसान-मज़दूर विरोधी तीनों काले क़ानून ख़त्म करें। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal met Home Minister Amit Shah earlier on Wednesday as thousands of farmers from several states in India, especially Punjab and Haryana, continued to protest for the seventh day at Delhi’s borders.

The Centre has called for another round of talks with the farmers on December 3, after the meeting between the government and over 30 union leaders on Tuesday failed to break the deadlock. During the discussion, the government offered to set up a committee to look into the concerns related to the laws. But the farmers turned down the idea and sought that the Centre abolish the new legislations.