Farm laws: Protest enters ninth day, key border crossings continue to be closed
Jannayak Janta Party, BJP’s coalition partner in Haryana, demanded that the cases registered against protesting farmers in the state be withdrawn.
The farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three agricultural laws entered the ninth day on Friday. Key border crossings around the Capital, like the Singhu near Delhi and Haryana, Tikri and Ghazipur remained closed for movement of traffic.
Talks between farmers and the Centre on Thursday again failed to break the impasse though the meeting lasted for more than seven hours. Another round of talks is scheduled to take place on December 5.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar again assured the farmers that the Minimum Support Price regime will not be be done away with under the new laws. The government also said that it has “no ego” and was handling the standoff with “an open mind”. Meanwhile, representatives of the farmers remained adamant on their demand of repealing the three laws, even as they expressed hope that the talks would be concluded on Saturday.
Live updates
8.40 am: What are the three farm laws?
The Parliament had passed three ordinances – Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 – in September. They were signed into laws by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27.
Taken together, the three legislations loosen regulations on the sale, pricing and storage of agricultural produce. They allow farmers to sell outside mandis notified by the Agricultural Produce Market Committee. They enable contract farming through deals with private sector companies. They take food items like cereals and pulses off the list of essential commodities, lifting stock limits on such produce.
Farmers and traders have alleged that the government wants to discontinue the minimum support price regime in the name of reforms. They fear that the laws will leave them at the mercy of corporate powers. The government has maintained that farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.
The government claims the new laws would give farmers the freedom to sell in the open market. But farmers say the laws will weaken the minimum support price mechanism under which the government buys agricultural produce, leave farmers to the mercy of market forces and threaten food security.
Most Opposition parties and farmers’ organisations across the country have strongly opposed the bills. The Shiromani Akali Dal, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s oldest allies, pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance in protest against these bills.
8.30 am: The Delhi Traffic Police say Tikri and Jharoda Borders are closed for traffic. Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, Saboli and Ghazipur border on National Highway 24 is also closed.
8.25 am: Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal says that instead of “standing on its ego”, the Centre should listen to the farmers, NDTV reports. “What’s wrong in giving the people what they are asking for?” she asks.
8.20 am: Jannayak Janta Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s coalition partner in Haryana, demanded that the cases registered against protesting farmers in the state be withdrawn, according to PTI.
8.15 am: Here is a wrap of the events on Thursday:
- The new round of talks between the Centre and representatives of farmers’ union on Thursday concluded in yet another stalemate. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar again assured farmers that the Minimum Support Price regime will continue under the new laws. Meanwhile, representatives of the farmers remained adamant on their demand of repealing the three laws, even as they expressed hope that the talks would be concluded on Saturday.
- Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged both the Centre and the farmers to resolve the standoff over the agricultural laws, saying that it was a matter of national security. He met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi.
- Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal returned his Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, on Thursday to protest the “betrayal of farmers” by the Narendra Modi government. A group of sportspersons from Punjab have also said they will return their awards.
- The Congress demanded a special Parliament session on Thursday, a day after the protesting farmers made a similar proposal. In a letter to Speaker Om Birla, Congress’ Leader of Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked for a short winter session. Apart from the farmers’ agitation, he also mentioned the coronavirus situation, economic slowdown, unemployment and the border standoff with China in his letter.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threatened to launch a nationwide agitation if the “anti-farmer” laws are not withdrawn by the government. “I am very much concerned about the farmers, their lives and livelihood,” she tweeted. “The GOI [government of India] must withdraw the anti-farmer bills.”