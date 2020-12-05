The farm laws protest entered the tenth day on Saturday as the talks between the Centre and the farmers remained inconclusive. The farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 and threatened to occupy toll plazas even as the fifth round of talks is scheduled for Saturday.

Harinder Singh Lakhowal, the general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union, said that farmers will protest against the central government and the corporate houses and burn their effigies on Saturday, adding that on December 7, sportspersons will return their medals in solidarity with the farmers.

At the end of Thursday’s talks, one of the farmer leaders had expressed hope that the matter will be “finalised” in the next meeting, while the government said that it has “no ego” and was dealing with the matter with “an open mind”.

The Centre, represented by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, had agreed to review the farm legislation and “bring amendments” if needed to address the farmers’ demands, according to the Hindustan Times. However, the farmers want the contentious legislation rolled back completely.

After the talks, Tomar reiterated the government’s assurance that the Minimum Support Price regime will not be done away with under the new laws. Noting that the farmers have concerns that the mandis (wholesale markets) will come under threat, he said the government will contemplate measures to address the matter.

The farmers are staging their protests at Delhi’s borders, leading the police to block several such points across the Capital. In view of the road blockades, a public interest litigation was filed in the Supreme Court seeking to remove the protesting farmers from the border areas.

Delhi: Fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers to be held today; visuals of protesting farmers stationed at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border). pic.twitter.com/2RZQbYn01L — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

The Parliament had passed three ordinances – Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 – in September. They were signed into laws by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27.

Farmers and traders have alleged that the government wants to discontinue the minimum support price regime in the name of reforms. They fear that the laws will leave them at the mercy of corporate powers. The government has maintained that farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

The government claims the new laws would give farmers the freedom to sell in the open market. But farmers say the laws will weaken the minimum support price mechanism under which the government buys agricultural produce, leave farmers to the mercy of market forces and threaten food security.