The leaders of farmers’ unions and the Centre will hold another round of talks on December 9 to resolve the impasse over the agricultural laws, ANI reported. The fifth meeting between the two sides on Saturday lasted for more than four hours.

The previous discussion between the farmers and the Centre on Tuesday and Thursday had also ended in a stalemate.

The farmers’ representatives said that the Centre will send a proposal to them on the day of the next meeting. “We will discuss it amongst ourselves after which a meeting with them will be held that day,” they told ANI.

During Saturday’s meeting, the farmers warned that they have enough supplies to continue their agitation till there is a breakthrough. “We have material with us to last a year they said,” they said. “We’ve been on road for past several days. If government wants us to stay on road, we’ve no problem.”

The protesting farmers, however, said that their agitation would not turn violent. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, on the other hand, appealed to the elderly people and children at protest sites near Delhi to go home.

Tens of thousands of farmers have camped out at the entrance to Delhi for the tenth consecutive day to reverse the agricultural legislation’s. The farmers agitation has been met with violent action from police, who have attempted to turn them back by using water cannons and tear gas. The authorities had taken extraordinary measures to set up blockades on highways – parking buses, trucks and other large vehicles. At some places, they even dug up trenches to obstruct farmers, many of whom camped on highways for the night in chilling temperatures.