Farm laws: BJP leader accuses farmers of ‘duplicity’ in their demands as protests enter 12th day
Thousands of people protested in central London on Sunday against the agricultural reforms, and the police arrested 13 for breaching Covid-19 regulations.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader BL Santhosh on Sunday evening alleged that the farmers protesting against the newly passed agricultural laws were being hypocritical about their demands. The BJP leader dug out newspaper clippings from 2008 of farmers demanding corporations to be allowed access to agricultural markets and buy their produce – which is what one of the Centre’s three new laws permits – and accused them of being duplicitous.
Meanwhile, thousands of people protested and blocked traffic in central London on Sunday over the agricultural reforms. The police arrested 13 people over breaches of Covid-19 regulations.
In India, the protests against the farm laws entered the 12th day as tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, camped out at the entrance to Delhi, demanding the government should abolish the new legislations.
The Centre, which claims the laws would revitalise India’s agrarian economy by boosting produce, has made several attempts to placate the farmers. But five rounds of talks have failed to break the impasse so far. The agitation continued and another round of negotiations is scheduled for December 9.
Live updates
7.34 am: Farmers continue to camp at Singhu border located between Haryana and Delhi, as protests against the new agricultural laws enter the 12th day.
7.31 am: Thousands of people protested in central London on Sunday over the Indian government’s agricultural reforms that have triggered a massive demonstration by farmers, reports PTI. The Metropolitan Police said that 13 people in total were arrested for breach of Covid-19 regulations. Four of them were subsequently released after they provided their details to officers and were issued a fine. The other nine remain in custody.
A crowd of demonstrators converged on the Indian embassy, located on Aldwych, a major artery in the centre of the British capital, and groups marched around the Trafalgar Square area, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.
7.20 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party leader also posts the party manifesto of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam from 2016, which talked about facilitating farmers to sell their produce without middlemen. “Now the leader has given a call to support [the Bharat] Bandhi,” of December 8, he says. “Hypocrites of the worst order. Expose every one of them.”
7.16 am: Bharatiya Janata Party leader BL Santhosh accuses farmers protesting against the newly passed agricultural laws of being hypocritical about their stance. In a tweet, Santhosh shares a newspaper clippings of farmers in Punjab and Haryana from 2008, demanding that corporations be allowed access to agricultural markets and buy their produce, which is what one of the Centre’s three new laws allows.
“This was in 2008,” he writes. “Farmers of Punjab and Haryana demanding allowing of corporates in agri marketing. Just understand the duplicity of the same unions now.”
7.09 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday
- Opposition parties expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers, who are demonstrating against the newly-passed agricultural laws, and said they would support the call for a countrywide shutdown, or “Bharat Bandh” on December 8.
- Political parties that have extended their support to the agitation include – the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress and Left outfits – Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc. Telangana Rashtra Samithi also announced that it would actively participate in the bandh to ensure it is successful.
- In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led opposition bloc, too, extended support to the countrywide shutdown, saying their demand for repealing the three legislations was “totally justified”. It appealed to farmers’ unions, traders’ bodies, government employees’ associations, labour unions and others in the state to extend “grand support” to the bandh and make it a success on Tuesday.
- Besides, worker and trade unions – Indian National Trade Union Congress, All India Trade Union Congress, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India United Trade Union Centre and Trade Union Coordination Centre – have also lent their support to the farmers’ stir.
- Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam announced that it would take part in the ongoing farmers protest. In a statement, the party said that a 10-member team will reach Delhi soon to join the farmers.
- Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh said that he would return the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the country’s highest sporting honour, if the Centre does not repeal the contentious agricultural laws.
- Bharatiya Janata Party leader and actor Sunny Deol claimed the central government had the best interests of farmers in mind, and asked others to not take advantage of the situation by creating problems.
- With yet another round of talks with the Centre failing to yield any result, farmers’ union representatives resorted to a silent protest during their fifth meeting with the government on the newly-passed agriculture laws. Four hours into the meeting, the farmers refused to talk and used a placard saying “Yes/No” to ask the Centre’s representatives whether or not they were willing to repeal the laws.