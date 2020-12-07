A Muslim man and his brother were arrested in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, after he and a Hindu woman tried to register their marriage, NDTV reported on Sunday. The men were charged under the new anti-conversion law that targets “love jihad”, a conspiracy theory used by Hindutva groups who accuse Muslim men of using marriage as a lure to force Hindu women to convert to Islam.

The couple was handed over to the police by the members of Bajrang Dal, a right-wing group affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which is the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Some members of the outfit reportedly reached the marriage registration office in Kanth area of Moradabad on Friday, stopped the couple from going forward with the procedure and took them to a nearby police station.

A widely circulated video on social media shows the Bajrang Dal activists, with saffron scarves tied around their necks, questioning the woman in the presence of police personnel. “Show us the permission you have from the DM [District Magistrate] to convert your religion,” one of the men tells the woman. “Have you read the new law or not?” another man says, adding, “Ye tum jaise logon ke liye banana pada hai [the law had to be made for people like you].”

Kanth Station House Officer Ajay Gautam told PTI that the two men were arrested on Friday on the basis of a complaint by the woman’s family. The police said the complaint was filed by the woman’s mother, who claimed the Muslim man had lured her daughter into marriage and conversion. “We have arrested both men and will investigate the case thoroughly,” Vidya Sagar, a senior police official said, according to NDTV.

The woman, however, denied the claim and said her alliance with the accused was completely consensual. “I am an adult, I am 22 years old,” she told reporters. “I got married of my own free will on the 24th of July. This is the fifth month that we have been married.” It was not clear if the woman or the man had changed their religion.

Station House Officer Gautam, however, seemed convinced that the man was coercing the woman into converting to Islam, according to the Hindustan Times. Asked how he verified that the case was indeed, that of a forced conversion, Gautam said: “The girl was wearing a burqa and was taken to a Maulvi,” the newspaper reported.

The arrested men have been booked under Section 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020. Section 3 of the law states that no person shall convert or attempt to convert any other person from one religion to another by “use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage nor shall any person abet, convince or conspire such conversion”.

The legislation makes religious conversion a non-bailable offence, inviting penalties of up to 10 years in prison if found guilty. For converting minors and women of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes community, the punishment goes up to 10 years in jail.

Fifth such case

This is the fifth such case to be lodged under the new law, according to The Hindu. The police registered their first case against a Muslim man in the state’s Bareilly district on November 28, merely hours after the ordinance was promulgated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. Owais Ahmad was arrested on December 3 and sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Since then seven persons have been arrested and eight were booked in Sitapur, while 14 persons were booked in Mau and two were charged in Muzaffarnagar, according to the newspaper.

Notably, the law was passed despite the fact that Adityanath’s own administration – the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team – had failed to gather any proof that such a conspiracy of forcible conversion exists.

Other states

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, four other BJP-ruled states have also decided to introduce laws aimed at preventing inter-faith marriage. On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned that anyone who plots “love jihad” in the state will be “destroyed.”

Other Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states like Karnataka and Haryana have made similar claims. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said earlier this month that his government would take measures to end religious conversions in the name of “love jihad”. Meanwhile, the Haryana government on November 26 formed a three-member drafting committee to frame a law for the same.

In February, the Centre told the Lok Sabha that no “case of ‘love jihad’ has been reported by any of the central agencies”. Investigations by the National Investigation Agency and the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department have turned up no evidence for this alleged conspiracy either. The National Commission for Women maintains no data about “love jihad” too.