A satellite-controlled machine gun equipped with artificial intelligence was used in last month’s assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, AFP reported on Monday, citing local media.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, believed to be the mastermind of Iran’s controversial nuclear program, was killed in an attack on the outskirts of Tehran on November 27. Iran has blamed Israel for the death, but the latter has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the killing. Fakhrizadeh had long been the top target of the Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service, reports said.

Ali Fadavi, the deputy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards, on Sunday said at a ceremony that the machine gun fired a total of 13 shots at Fakhrizadeh and “zoomed in” on his face “using artificial intelligence” as he was driving on a highway.

Fadavi added that the weapon managed to target the Iranian nuclear scientist with such accuracy that his wife, sitting just 10 inches away from him in the same vehicle, was not shot or injured. According to him, the gun was being “controlled online” via a satellite and used an “advanced camera and artificial intelligence” to hit the target.

The head of Fakhrizadeh’s security detail was hit with four bullets “as he threw himself” on the scientist, the deputy commander added.

The incident is the most high profile killing of an high-ranking Iranian official after outgoing United States President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike on General Qassem Soleimani in January.