Coronavirus: India’s tally rises to 97.03 lakh, Indian-origin man first to get Pfizer vaccine in UK
India registered 26,567 new cases today – 19.4% lower than Monday.
India on Tuesday recorded 26,567 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 97,03,770. The toll rose to 1,40,958 with 385 more deaths. More than 91.78 lakh people have recovered from the disease so far.
Hari Shukla, an 87-year-old Indian-origin man, will become one of the first people in the world to get a vaccine against when he receives his Pfizer/BioNTech jab at a hospital in Newcastle on Tuesday.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 6.72 crore people and killed over 15.39 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.32 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.46 am: Telangana reported 682 new coronavirus cases and three deaths on Monday, pushing the state’s total to 2,74,540, and the toll to 1,477, reports ANI.
10.42 am: Jharkhand registers 179 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the state’s tally to 1,10,457 reports PTI. The toll rises to 988, after two more fatalities were reported.
10.39 am: An expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation will meet on Wednesday to review applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech seeking emergency use authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine candidates, unidentified officials tell news agency PTI. There is, however, no official confirmation so far.
10.36 am: United States top health expert Anthony Fauci warned of another surge in Covid cases in the country after Christmas, reports BBC. Fauci, who has been asked by President-elect Joe Biden to be his Covid chief medical adviser, said his concerns for Christmas were the same as his concerns for Thanksgiving, “only this may be even more compounded because it’s a longer holiday”.
10.32 pm: Neeraj Nischal, associate professor of medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, tells The Hindu in an interview that “seeing the vaccine as a magic bullet is fraught with danger”. He explains that “social vaccines”, or appropriate Covid behaviour, and biological vaccines will have to go hand in hand in the fight against coronavirus.
“Though vaccines are promising, the outcome isn’t going to change overnight,” he tells the newspaper. “It will still be a long fight and people’s participation is of utmost importance.”
10.26 am: The emergency use authorisation of the coronavirus vaccine developed by University of Oxford and United Kingdom-based pharma company AstraZeneca, in India is based on clinical trials with two full doses, an unidentified official of the country’s drug regulator told the Hindustan Times.
“The Indian trial has been using two full doses of the vaccine and that is the data which has been submitted for the emergency use authorisation process,” the official from the office of the Drug Controller General of India said.
10.20 am: Gujarat’s Self-Finance School Management Association on Monday announced that all self-financed schools across the state will bear educational expenses of students who have lost a parent or guardian to the coronavirus disease, The Indian Express reported. “Students will only have to submit a death certificate mentioning the cause of death due to Covid-19 to the school authorities to avail the benefit,” SFSMA spokesperson Dipak Rajyaguru said.
9.25 am: India records 26,567 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 97,03,770. The toll rose to 1,40,958 with 385 more deaths. More than 91.78 lakh people have recovered from the disease so far and the number of active cases stand at 3,83,866.
9.20 am: Canada will get up to 2,49,000 doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine before the end of December, after it is approved by the health ministry, the government said on Monday, reports Reuters.
Canadian regulators are due make an approval decision on the vaccine, which Pfizer is producing with German partner BionNTech, as early as this week. “Following successful negotiations, Canada will receive up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, contingent on Health Canada authorization of the vaccine,” the government said in a statement.
9.15 am: An 87-year-old Indian-origin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people in the world to get a vaccine against Covid-19 when he receives a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot at a hospital in Newcastle on Tuesday, reports PTI.
9.00 am: Here are the top updates from Monday
- The authorities in Ahmedabad extended night curfew till further notice. The city recorded 306 cases on Sunday, the highest in Gujarat. Its tally went up to 52,030.
- The number of active coronavirus cases in India fell below the four-lakh mark on Monday to 3,96,729, which is the lowest in 140 days, the Union health ministry said
- The Serum Institute of India said it has applied to Drugs Controller General of India for the emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine, Covishield.
- Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give priority to his state while allocating the coronavirus vaccine, citing a high death rate and level of comorbidities.Singh told Modi that Punjab’s mortality rate was higher despite its low caseload, and therefore, the state needed special dispensation in the allocation of the vaccine.