The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday won a majority of seats in the Panchayat Samiti and the Zila Parishad elections in Rajasthan, which were held in 21 districts of the state, reported PTI. The two elections were held simultaneously and the counting of votes was still underway.

Out of the 4,371 Panchayat Samiti seats, the BJP has already bagged 1,835, while the Congress managed to win 1,718 seats. Other winners include 420 independents and 56 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party candidates.

Meanwhile, out of the 636 seats of the Zila Parishad, the BJP has cornered 266 seats while the Congress bagged 204 till Tuesday night.

“The counting of votes to elect members of Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads is still underway,” a state election commission spokesperson said.

In Tonk Panchayat Samiti, where no party won a majority, three independent winners who hold the key to form the board, pledged their support to Congress leader and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot. Of the 19 seats, the BJP won nine, Congress seven and Independents three.

The elections were held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur. The results will decide the fate of 1,778 candidates in the Zila Parishad elections, and 12,663 candidates in the Panchayat Samiti election.

BJP leaders celebrate victory

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje congratulated the BJP candidates on their victory. “Heartfelt thanks also to the people of the state, who have reposed faith in the BJP by denying the false claims of the Congress government,” she said in a statement.

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Satish Poonia said the results of the Panchayati Raj elections were a “sure sign of a farewell to this corrupt government” of the Congress. “The people of the village have expressed confidence in the BJP and appreciated the efforts of the Narendra Modi government and BJP organisations of the Centre,” he said.

BJP President JP Nadda thanked the people of Rajasthan for having faith in his party. “This victory in Rajasthan shows that poor, farmers, labourers have imposed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he tweeted.

राजस्थान में पंचायती राज और जिला परिषद चुनावों में प्रदेश के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की जनता, किसानों व महिलाओं ने भाजपा में जो विश्वास प्रकट किया है, इसके लिए मैं उनका आभार व्यक्त करता हूं। यह जीत गांव, गरीब, किसान और मजदूर के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी में विश्वास का प्रतीक है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 9, 2020

One killed in victory procession

Meanwhile, in Fatehpur area of Sikar district, a man was killed and 10 were injured after clashes erupted between two communities during an election victory procession.

The deceased was identified as Kanhaiya Lal, the state police said, adding the injured people have been admitted to a government hospital.

Additional police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order, the police said.