The Kitab Khana bookstore in Mumbai’s Fountain area on Wednesday evening caught fire, but no casualties were reported. The fire started at a cafe in the bookstore. The shop will be temporarily closed.

“The fire is now under control,” Kitab Khana’s Chief Operating Officer T Jagath told Scroll.in. “The fire started at the cafe due to a short circuit and then spread to the bookstore through a chimney.”

Jagath said that the fire broke out around 4.30 pm and fire engines arrived by 5 pm. He added that the losses are expected to be around Rs 1 crore as stocks were damaged due to the fire and the water used to douse the flames.

“At this point, we are unable to confirm how badly our precious books have been affected, but we are grateful that all our staff are safe,” Kitab Khana said on Twitter. “Given the circumstances, we regret to inform you that we will be temporarily closed and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

