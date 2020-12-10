The West Bengal Police on Wednesday booked Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Tejasvi Surya and the party’s state chief Dilip Ghosh in connection with the violence that took place at a rally in Siliguri on Monday, Hindustan Times reported.

Vijayvargiya is BJP’s national secretary and the Central Observer for West Bengal. Surya is the head of the party’s Yuva Morcha.

The first information reports against the BJP leaders were filed at the New Jalpaiguri police station in Siliguri. The police did not give details about the sections under which they were charged.

The police also charged BJP leaders Soumitra Khan, Sayantan Bose, Sukanta Majumder, Nisith Pramanik and others, ANI reported. They were accused of encouraging the party workers to indulge in violence and damage government property.

Members of the BJP and its youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha had organised processions on Monday against the alleged misrule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in Bengal. The police used tear gas shells and water cannons to stop BJP workers and leaders from approaching Uttar Kanya, the state secretariat in north Bengal.

BJP workers reportedly threw stones at the police. Clashes between the police and the party members erupted in at least four spots of Siliguri.

The protests were led by Ghosh, Vijayvargiya, Surya and Khan. A BJP worker, Ulen Roy, died during the protests. The BJP alleged that Roy was killed due to police baton charge.

The BJP and Trinamool Congress have engaged in several violent incidents in the run up to state elections in West Bengal, scheduled to take place in April-May next year.