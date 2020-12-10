Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony to formally launch the construction of a new Parliament building in New Delhi. The prime minister is scheduled to address the people at 2.15 pm, according to NDTV.

However, the work cannot begin immediately after the ceremony as the government on Monday assured the Supreme Court that it would not carry out any construction, demolition or felling of trees in the Central Vista area for now. This came after the top court had expressed displeasure at the government “aggressively” continuing with the redevelopment project while petitions challenging the project were yet to be decided.

Opposition parties and former civil servants have severely criticised the Narendra Modi government for not cutting down on “luxuries” like the Central Vista project amid the coronavirus crisis. The Rs 20,000-crore venture aims to build a new Parliament and other central government offices in Lutyens’ Delhi. The government has justified its decision to build a new Parliament building, saying that the current one was “showing signs of distress and over-use”.

Meanwhile, petitioners have opposed the proposed change in land usage of the Central Vista, the iconic boulevard of approximately 3.5 km from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, and further to the National Stadium. They have argued that it is a symbol of India’s historic past, its nationhood, its vibrant democracy.

Last week, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said that the proposed building will have a sitting capacity for 1,224 MPs, for joint sessions, while a new office complex for all MPs of both the Houses would be built at the site of the existing Shram Shakti Bhawan. The existing Parliament building, the Speaker said, will be conserved as an archaeological asset of the country.

In September, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new Parliament building. The construction is expected to be completed in time for India’s 75th Independence Day in August 2022, reports said.