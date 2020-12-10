The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed “Bharatiya Janata Party goons” attacked the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Addressing a press conference, the party’s spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the police did not stop the accused from entering Sisodia’s residence and even removed the barricades around the house.

Later, Sisodia also posted a video on Twitter, where a group of people can be seen trying to enter the premises of a residence.

“Today, BJP goons entered my residence after breaking the gates and tried to attack my wife and children,” Sisodia tweeted. “[Union Home Minister] Amit Shah ji, do you intend to deal with us in this manner, after losing in Delhi?”

आज बीजेपी के गुंडे मेरी ग़ैरमौजूदगी में मेरे घर के दरवाज़े तोड़कर अंदर घुस गए और मेरे बीवी बच्चों पर हमला करने की कोशिश की. @AmitShah जी आज आप दिल्ली में राजनीति में हार गए तो अब इस तरह से हमें निपटाएँगे? pic.twitter.com/aDwjz6DR3B — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 10, 2020

Earlier during the day, Bharatiya Janata Party workers staged a protest near Sisodia’s residence over an alleged conspiracy to kill mayors and leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations. On Wednesday, the Delhi unit of BJP had filed a police complaint against Sisodia and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on the matter. The party’s mayors have been staging an indefinite dharna demanding payment of dues from the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Responding to the allegation of attack on Sisodia’s house, Delhi BJP Vice President Ashok Goel Devraha claimed AAP leaders were trying to divert attention from the conspiracy to kill BJP mayors and other corporation leaders, PTI reported.

“We protested outside Sisodia’s residence to make it clear that the BJP workers are capable of answering any form of challenge,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party had alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s movement was still restricted and the main gate of his residence was kept closed by the police. The Delhi Police, however, denied the charge. This came a day after the party had claimed that Kejriwal was put under house arrest after he met farmers protesting against the Centre’s agriculture reform laws at the city’s Singhu border. The police had dismissed those claims as well.