The big news: Bengal officials to not attend meeting on Nadda convoy attack, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India accused China of violating border agreements, and a farmers’ union moved a plea in Supreme Court against the new farm laws.
A look at the headlines right now:
- West Bengal officials to skip meeting after home ministry’s summons over attack on JP Nadda’s convoy: Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar submitted his report on the law and order situation in the state to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
- India accuses China of violating border agreements, seeking unilateral change in status along LAC: On Thursday, China said India is ‘totally responsible’ for situation at LAC.
- Farmers’ union moves intervention plea in Supreme Court against farm laws: The group called the acts ‘illegal and arbitrary’ as they would facilitate ‘cartelization and commercialization of the agricultural produces’. Meanwhile, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said he will resign if MSP is discontinued.
- Thousands of doctors go on strike against Centre’s move allowing Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery: Last month, Centre allowed postgraduate practitioners of Ayurveda to perform 58 surgical procedures related to ear, nose, throat, head, eye, and oro-dentistry.
- Srinagar judge recuses himself from bail hearing, alleges HC justice tried to influence him: Principal Sessions Judge Abdul Rashid Malik said he received a call from Jammu and Kashmir High Court judge Javid Iqbal Wani’s secretary.
- ‘India too much of a democracy to mirror China model,’ clarifies NITI Aayog CEO after controversy: In an article in ‘The Indian Express’, Amitabh Kant wrote that in a social media-absorbed system, ‘depth and discussion’ were left out for brevity.
- India is in ‘no way’ responsible for climate change, but taking steps to curb emissions, says Centre: Union minister Prakash Javadekar’s remarks came on the eve of the signing of the fifth Paris Agreement.
- Indian-American Raja Chari among 18 astronauts selected for NASA’s manned moon mission: Chari, a colonel with the US Air Force, has completed two years of training as an astronaut candidate and was awaiting his flight assignments.
- Andhra Pradesh government forms 21-member committee to investigate Eluru illness: The number of cases of the undiagnosed disease has crossed 600.
- UP Police stop Muslim couple’s wedding based on ‘love jihad’ rumours, groom allegedly beaten up: The incident took place on Tuesday after the police received a phone call claiming that the groom, a Muslim man, was marrying a Hindu girl after converting her.