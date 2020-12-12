British musician FKA Twigs on Friday filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend and actor Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse during their year-long relationship between 2018 and 2019, The New York Times reported.

FKA Twigs, 32, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, has filed a civil lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking unspecified damages for alleged sexual battery, assault and emotional distress, according to Reuters.

The lawsuit says LaBeouf “engaged in a continuous stream of verbal and mental abuse toward Tahliah, belittling her and berating her after the slightest perceived ‘insult’”.

The lawsuit also mentions an incident in February 2019, when Barnett was in a car, being driven by LaBeouf, when he removed his seatbelt and threatened to crash the vehicle unless she professed her love for him, The New York Times reported. Later that night, after Barnett begged to be let out of the car, LaBeouf pulled over at a gas station, assaulted her and forced her back in the car, according to the lawsuit.

She also accused LaBeouf of knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease. Meanwhile, LaBeouf responded to the matter raised by Barnett and another former girlfriend of his, in an email sent to The New York Times. “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he wrote. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

In the past decade, LaBeouf has had several run-ins with the law for disorderly conduct, drunken driving and anger management issues, according to Reuters. He also sought treatment for alcoholism in 2014 and 2017.