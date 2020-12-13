Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Nadda said that he will be in home isolation.

“On developing the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. “My health is fine and I am following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors.”

The BJP chief requested everyone who came into contact with him to get tested for the infection.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

Nadda was in West Bengal earlier this week for an outreach campaign ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. His convoy was attacked with stones and bricks on Thursday while has was on his way attend a rally in Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district, triggering a political row in the state.