Coronavirus: India’s count nears 99 lakh; US to begin first phase of vaccinations today
Italy, meanwhile, crossed Britain to become the country with the maximum number of coronavirus deaths in Europe.
India recorded 27,071 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Monday. The country has reported less than 40,000 cases for 15 days now. The overall tally is now 98,84,100, while the toll has increased by 336 to 1,43,355. The number of active cases, meanwhile, is 3,52,586, while as many as 93,88,159 people have recovered.
The United States will begin its vaccination drive from Monday. On Sunday, the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine left a facility in Michigan, from where it will be shipped to all 50 states for distribution.
Meanwhile, Italy on Sunday crossed Britain to become the country with the maximum number of coronavirus deaths in Europe. Italy’s toll stood at 64,520, while Britain’s was 64,267.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 7.22 crore people and killed over 16.11 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.72 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
9.30 am: India records 27,071 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Monday. The country has reported less than 40,000 cases for 15 days now.
The overall tally is now 98,84,100, while the toll has increased by 336 to 1,43,355. The number of active cases, meanwhile, is 3,52,586, while as many as 93,88,159 people have recovered.
9.20 am: India has tested over 15.45 crore samples for the coronavirus so far, an update from the Indian Council of Medical Research shows. More than 8 lakh samples were tested on Sunday alone.
9.10 am: The United States expects to have vaccinated 100 million, or 10 crore, people by the end of March, Reuters reports, citing the the Chief Adviser for the US COVID-19 vaccine program Dr Moncef Slaoui.
9 am: Italy on Sunday crossed Britain to become the country with the maximum number of coronavirus deaths in Europe. Italy’s toll stood at 64,520, while Britain’s was 64,267, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
8.50 am: Clinical scientist Gagandeep Kang says that though coronavirus vaccines are being developed in a short period of time, there has been no compromise in their clinical testing, PTI reports.
“What has changed is the approach to the testing where all steps that used to happen between phases of clinical trials have been cut out, which means regulators are working much longer and harder than they ever have before,” he tells the news agency in an interview.
8.40 am: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates warns that the next four to six months could be the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reports.
“The IHME [Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation] forecast shows over 2,00,000 additional deaths,” he adds. “If we would follow the rules, in terms of wearing masks and not mixing, we could avoid a large percentage of those deaths.”
The philanthropist’s foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has been involved in the efforts to develop vaccines.
8.30 am: The United States will begin the first round of vaccinations from Monday, BBC reports. White House staff members who work closely with President Trump will receive the shots soon, The New York Times reports.
On Sunday, the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine left a facility in Michigan, from where it will be shipped to all 50 states for distribution.
Also read:
Coronavirus: US drug regulator authorises Pfizer vaccine for emergency use
Here are the top updates from Sunday
- India registered 30,254 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s tally to 98,57,029. The toll rose by 391 to 1,43,019. The country reported less than 40,000 cases for 14 consecutive days.
- Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Nadda said that he will be in home isolation.
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the coronavirus vaccine will be made free of all costs in the state. Kerala became the latest to join the list of states, including Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, that have promised free vaccines to the people.
- Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said that India’s coronavirus vaccination drive may start in January if his firm gets emergency use authorisation by the end of December.
- The global coronavirus count crossed 7.16 crore and the toll went over 16.04 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries went past 4.68 crore.