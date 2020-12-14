The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Trinamool Congress of killing its workers after two alleged party members were found dead within 24 hours in West Bengal, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

The two workers were identified as Sukhdev Pramanik and Saikat Bhawal. Pramanik was found dead on Sunday in a pool in East Bardhaman’s Purbasthali village, while Bhawal was allegedly beaten to death in North 24 Parganas district.

The BJP alleged that Pramanik was killed by members of the TMC after he took part in protests against the attack on the party chief JP Nadda’s motorcade in Kolkata on December 10. The worker’s family claimed that he has been missing since participating in the BJP’s protest rally.

Pramanik’s death led to protests as local residents blocked a road for two to three hours and burnt tyres. The protestors also stopped the police from taking his body from the spot. The situation was resolved after the police assured them that a “proper investigation” would be conducted.

The BJP announced that it will take to the streets in the Purbasthali area on Monday, demanding immediate punishment of the assailants.

The police in Burdwan said that the family of Pramanik has not yet filed a written complaint. They said that there were injury marks under the eyes of the deceased. The body has been sent to Burdwan Medical College for a postmortem examination, they added.

Bhawal, the head of BJP’s polling booth level committee in Halisahar, was allegedly beaten to death after a group of people attacked them during a door-to-door election campaign in North 24 Parganas district, according to PTI. The police have arrested three people – identified as Babai, Somnath Ganguly and Abhijit Das – in connection with Bhawal’s death.

The police have not yet disclosed their political affiliation though the BJP has claimed they were close aides of the TMC. Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh also alleged that men sheltered by the TMC killed Bhawal. However, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has denied all charges.

BJP supporters had on Sunday taken out a protest rally in Barrackpore, Bizpur and Halishahar and demanded a fair investigation into Bhawal’s death. The protestors had also surrounded the police station in Bizpur, where the first information report was lodged. The action led to a minor clash between police officials and protestors.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy demanded the imposition of President’s rule in the state. He also tweeted about Pramanik’s death and claimed that he was killed by “TMC criminals”. “Another day, another murder,” he tweeted. “Death of democracy. Death of conscience for TMC.”

The TMC, however, hit back at the BJP, accusing the party of “politicising every unnatural death” ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. State Minister Firhad Hakim said that his party “doesn’t believe in violence and the politics of murder”.