Google on Monday evening suffered a major outage for nearly an hour after many of its popular services went offline, affecting thousands of users worldwide. The company’s services – YouTube, Gmail, Docs, Calendar and Hangouts – crashed.

Google’s workspace status dashboard showed that services were restored later. The company is yet to issue a statement explaining the outage.

Users around the world reported problems with the platforms and took to Twitter to complain that they were unable to watch YouTube videos, access their Google Docs or send emails.

According to Downdetector, a website for tracking internet outages, problems with the platforms spiked around 5.45 pm.

A blackout occurs due to a variety of reasons, including server errors, incorrectly installed maintenance routines or a host of other problems.