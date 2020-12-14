Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said India was aiming to surpass China to become the biggest mobile manufacturer in the world. This would be achieved through the government’s Production Linked Incentive, or PLI, scheme, which has attracted major global partners to the country, he said.

Prasad made the remarks at the annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, which was held via video conference this year. “We wanted India to become the second largest mobile manufacturer in the world, now I am pushing India to surpass China,” he said. “That’s my goal and I am very clearly defining it.”

India became the second largest mobile manufacturing country in 2017, according to PTI.

Prasad added that the government’s Production Linked Incentive scheme for electronic manufacturing will ultimately “showcase India as an alternative manufacturing location”. “PLI is designed to enable global champion companies to come to India and make Indian companies national champion,” he said.

The PLI scheme was launched in April to launch boost local manufacturing. It encourages companies to export certain locally produced electronic goods, in return for monetary incentives.

Under the plan, the government will give 4% to 6% incentive to eligible electronic companies on incremental sales of manufactured goods – mobile phones and electronic components such as printed circuit boards and sensors, among others – for five years, according to Mint.

Sixteen top global and domestic mobile phone and electronic component makers, including Samsung, Foxconn and Bhagwati Products, the maker of Micromax phones, have got the Centre’s approval for the PLI scheme so far.

Over five years, the scheme is expected to result in production worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore. The scheme will bring additional investment to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore and create 3 lakh direct jobs, an official statement by the government stated.

Prasad on Monday said the government now planned to extend the scheme to manufacture essential electronic gadgets such as laptops and tablets in India, after the plan to locally make mobile phones and components has been a success.

“Now, my focus is that India emerges as a big centre for manufacturing of other important electronic gadgets, which have become integral to our day-to-day existence, that is from laptops, to tablets and to servers,” said the Union minister.